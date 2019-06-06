Party for preschoolers

The Wilton Public Library hosted Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School’s Preschool Party in the Park on Wednesday.

  • Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance

    Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.

    Wilton sewer rates on the upswing

    Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    Kendall School Marketplace continues to serve food

    Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.

    Norwalk considers new method of sidewalk repair

    At the suggestion of village board president Levi Helgren, Norwalk will try a new approach to tackling sidewalk replacement.

    First fish

    June 6th, 2019
    McKinley Lunde of Kendall caught the first fish of the day at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club’s free kids’ fishing day on Sunday.

  • A day for a dairy breakfast

    The David and Don Hall Farm northwest of Tomah hosted the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday.

    Director of Wilton Public Library resigns post

    June 5th, 2019
    Wilton Public Library Director Gina Rae’s last day will be Wednesday, June 19.

    Norwalk bar owner buys former Kick Back

    June 5th, 2019
    Lucas Bender, owner of the Long Shot Saloon in Norwalk, is purchasing the former Kick Back Bar in Kendall.

    Brookwood to replace football lights

    June 5th, 2019
    After a season of malfunctioning football-field lights, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed last week to purchase new lights from Kish and Sons Electric of La Crosse for $159,300.

    Royall hosts graduation ceremonies

    May 30th, 2019
    Thirty-one seniors graduated from Royall High School on Saturday morning.

    Brookwood hosts graduation ceremony

    May 30th, 2019
    Forty students graduated from Brookwood High School on Friday.

