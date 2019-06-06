Party for preschoolers

The Wilton Public Library hosted Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School’s Preschool Party in the Park on Wednesday.
Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.
Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.
At the suggestion of village board president Levi Helgren, Norwalk will try a new approach to tackling sidewalk replacement.
McKinley Lunde of Kendall caught the first fish of the day at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club’s free kids’ fishing day on Sunday.
The David and Don Hall Farm northwest of Tomah hosted the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday.
Wilton Public Library Director Gina Rae’s last day will be Wednesday, June 19.
Lucas Bender, owner of the Long Shot Saloon in Norwalk, is purchasing the former Kick Back Bar in Kendall.
After a season of malfunctioning football-field lights, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed last week to purchase new lights from Kish and Sons Electric of La Crosse for $159,300.
Thirty-one seniors graduated from Royall High School on Saturday morning.
Forty students graduated from Brookwood High School on Friday.