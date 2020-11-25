Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.
Parents commend Royall’s Gruen
Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.
Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.
In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.
A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.
The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.
Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.
After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.
Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.
Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.