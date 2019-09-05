Panther volleyball earns 5–2 mark at opening tourney

By | Posted September 5th, 2019 |

The Royall volleyball team started off the 2019 season with a favorable showing at the Wisconsin Dells tourney Aug. 29 and 30, finishing 5–2 over the two days.

  • The flood: A one-year summing-up

    23 hours ago
    by

    Yes, it was just a year ago that many residents in Monroe and Vernon counties were still dumbstruck by the damage caused by one of the worst flooding events in local history.

    Kendall’s Labor Day bash

    23 hours ago
    by

    Darlene Martalock (left) and Carol Gammon chat during the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering. [...]

    Deer-baiting ban remains in Monroe County

    24 hours ago
    by

    Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited.

    Whitestown denies variance for Bug Tussel tower

    September 5th, 2019
    by

    The Town of Whitestown Board agreed unanimously Aug. 20 to deny Bug Tussel’s variance for a guy-wired, 5G tower at Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

    Hawk High Dairy expansion unacceptable to some town of Ridgeville residents

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    At a DNR hearing Tuesday, Hawk High Dairy’s plans to expand its milking operation met with nearly unanimous opposition from area residents and neighbors to the operation.

  • Kendall Public Library open house set for Labor Day weekend

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    The Kendall Public Library will host an open house this weekend.

    Royall struggles to fill teaching positions

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    A statewide teacher shortage has resulted in repercussions for the Royall School District as its administration works to fill certain slots.

    N-O-W mulls proposal for liaison officer

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education considered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s proposal Aug. 12 to share a liaison officer with the Cashton School District and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

    Kendall celebrates new wastewater treatment facility

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.

    A Norwalk tradition

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.

    Norwalk to consider rules on backyard chickens Sept. 9

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.

