Panther boys contend in SBC play

Newcomers to join Norwalk Village Board January 11th, 2023

by County Line It appears there will be some new faces on the Norwalk Village Board, electors decided at Tuesday night’s caucus.

Kendall ballot to consist of incumbents January 11th, 2023

by County Line Only incumbents will appear on the Kendall Village Board ballot in April, as no newcomers were nominated at caucus Monday night.

Canadian firm GLF purchases Southwest Sanitation January 5th, 2023

by County Line We have grown accustomed to larger companies buying up smaller ones, but the recent acquisition of Southwest Sanitation by GLF may result in some consequences for the residents of Ontario and, in fact, all of Vernon County.

