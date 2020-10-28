Pandemic pumpkins

By | Posted October 28th, 2020 |

Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • N-O-W mill rate drops

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall parents rally for winter sports

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W also to proceed with winter sports

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Citizens express support or opposition to Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit reissuance

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall veterans receive valor quilts

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary’s Quilts of Valor group presented quilts to Kendall American Legion members Ronald Bloor and Frances Trepes at the latter organization’s meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Demolition planned for Ontario Community Hall

    October 14th, 2020
    by

    The Ontario Community Hall, Wisconsin’s very last publicly owned building with a unique lamella roof, is evidently headed for the scrap pile. The honey-comb-like nature of the ceiling often caused visitors to gaze upward in amazement.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton to add all of Clifton to ambulance service

    October 14th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton Ambulance Service’s jurisdiction soon will include the entire town of Clifton, the Wilton Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Fall splendor

    October 14th, 2020
    by

    Autumn colors were on full display earlier this week in rural Kendall. (Dave Heilman photo)

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W to apply for FEMA grant

    October 14th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District agreed Monday to begin applying for a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure Grant, a move that could lead to a new gymnasium and auditorium.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Lions honor Brandaus

    October 7th, 2020
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall tax levy drops 8.42 percent

    September 30th, 2020
    by

    The electors in attendance at the Royall School District annual meeting, held on Monday evening, voted to adopt a tax levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $2,128,306.00, down 8.42 percent from the 2019–2020 tax levy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Thursday, Oct. 29: Monroe County has 29 new cases; Vernon County, 13; and Juneau County, 16
    Wednesday, Oct. 28: Monroe County reports 36 new cases; Vernon County, 15; and Juneau County, 17﻿
    Scenic Bluffs grapples with rise in Covid-19 cases
    Tuesday, Oct. 27: Monroe County has 25 new cases; Vernon County, eight; and Juneau County, 17
    Saturday, Oct. 24, to Monday, Oct. 26: Monroe County reports 76 new cases; Vernon County, 30; and Juneau County, 44

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Edgar Allan Poe Short Stories’ by Flame Tree Publishing
    Trick-or-treat hours
    Book review: ‘The Good Lord Bird’ by James McBride
    Wilton native performs on ‘The Voice’
    La Farge man arrested for fifth offense OWI
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives




  • Community
    Gjefle: Do you have hope?
    Signs of fall
    Wilton Public Library hosting Thanksgiving coloring contest
    South Side News for Oct. 29
    Senior menus for Nov. 2–6

    News
    Unseasonable snow
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Oct. 19–25
    Driftless music festival is July 10
    Kendall gets $82,500 grant
    N-O-W honors retired bus drivers

    Obituaries
    Arnold J. “Arnie” Urban﻿
    John Joseph “Joe” Madden
    Cathy Rondinelli
    Major General James G. Blaney
    Kenneth LeRoy Swenson

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: It’s the 11th hour
    Letter to the editor: Voters are tired of gerrymandering
    Letter to the editor: Separation of church and state is crucial
    Letter to the editor: The defining difference

  • Backtalk
    Look for strength of character, integrity when choosing a candidate
    Election season about to conclude, finally
    Covid-19 recovery presents challenges
    Campaigns have changed, as evidenced by ‘F*CK Your Feelings’ signs
    Former Wilton man describes air quality outside his Seattle residence

    E-Edition
    Oct. 29, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 22, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 15, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 8, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 1, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton school of yesteryear
    Kendall homecoming court, 1950
    Wilton Booster Band
    Birthday party, 1979
    Wilton’s Mansion House, 1915

    School
    N-O-W introduces new staff
    Royall names students of the month
    Royall introduces new staff for 2020–21
    Royall students create dioramas
    N-O-W names artists of the month