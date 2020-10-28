Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.
Pandemic pumpkins
Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.
About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.
Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.
The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary’s Quilts of Valor group presented quilts to Kendall American Legion members Ronald Bloor and Frances Trepes at the latter organization’s meeting Monday.
The Ontario Community Hall, Wisconsin’s very last publicly owned building with a unique lamella roof, is evidently headed for the scrap pile. The honey-comb-like nature of the ceiling often caused visitors to gaze upward in amazement.
The Wilton Ambulance Service’s jurisdiction soon will include the entire town of Clifton, the Wilton Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.
Autumn colors were on full display earlier this week in rural Kendall. (Dave Heilman photo)
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District agreed Monday to begin applying for a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure Grant, a move that could lead to a new gymnasium and auditorium.
The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.
The electors in attendance at the Royall School District annual meeting, held on Monday evening, voted to adopt a tax levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $2,128,306.00, down 8.42 percent from the 2019–2020 tax levy.