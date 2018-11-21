Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.
Opening-weekend success
Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.
The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.
Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.
3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,
In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.
Kendall approved establishing a line of credit Monday to help cover expenses related to flood damages.
Flood recovery is a long process, but one step forward was taken at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Because Wilton Village Board member Brad Brandau moved out of the municipality last month, he submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday meeting.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its holiday fair last weekend at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Village of Norwalk recently hired Kerry Vian (left) to replace Sharon Karis (right) as village clerk.
If you are thirsty for a beer from The Place in Norwalk, be patient.