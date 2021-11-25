Carter and Preston McNulty shot bucks Saturday.
Opening-weekend success
After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15.
It was more than a little eye-popping when Wilton’s new Dollar General store building sold in September for $1,385,856.
The Wilton Village Board agreed to a set of raises and bonuses after meeting in closed session Monday.
After a more than three-year wait, Ontario’s flood-damaged buildings will finally come down.
A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.
New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project.
At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, the idea of extending Norwalk’s sewer line to Wilton was met with little enthusiasm.
Ten years ago, anyone and everyone knew of one place to be in the community, and that was Tabor Bar and Grill. Now, that legend is being brought back for another generation to enjoy and make memories.
Brookwood's Dylan Powell runs between Westby's Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro's Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday's race at Westby.
Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list.