Opening-weekend success

Carter and Preston McNulty shot bucks Saturday.

  • Royall moving closer to approving referendum

    November 25th, 2021
    After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday. 

    N-O-W School District’s audit is favorable

    November 25th, 2021
    on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15. 

    Dollar General building sells for $1,385,856 in Wilton

    November 18th, 2021
    It was more than a little eye-popping when Wilton’s new Dollar General store building sold in September for $1,385,856.

    Wilton issues raises, bonuses

    November 18th, 2021
    The Wilton Village Board agreed to a set of raises and bonuses after meeting in closed session Monday. 

    Flooded Ontario buildings slated for demolition

    November 18th, 2021
    After a more than three-year wait, Ontario’s flood-damaged buildings will finally come down. 

  • String Swing facilities expanded

    November 12th, 2021
    A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.

    Need a spot to rest? Benches now available on Wilton River Walk Trail

    November 11th, 2021
    New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project. 

    Idea proposed to extend sewer line from Norwalk to Wilton

    November 11th, 2021
    At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, the idea of extending Norwalk’s sewer line to Wilton was met with little enthusiasm. 

    Tabor Bar alive again: Matt Defliger, Heather Duvall open establishment after its long dormancy

    November 4th, 2021
    Ten years ago, anyone and everyone knew of one place to be in the community, and that was Tabor Bar and Grill. Now, that legend is being brought back for another generation to enjoy and make memories. 

    Local athletes state-bound

    October 28th, 2021
    Brookwood's Dylan Powell runs between Westby's Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro's Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday's race at Westby.

    Kendall Ford garage’s ‘final hurrah’

    October 28th, 2021
    Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list. 

  • Extra
    Royall Education Notes: Concert dates set; district likely to run referendum in April
    Scenic Bluffs offers free Affordable Care Act enrollment services
    Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7
    Mile Bluff: Covid surge continues to impact access to healthcare
    Ontario Old-Fashioned Christmas is canceled

    News
    KVR Friends to sell cookies, other items
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 15–21
    1960s Christmas on display at Monroe County Local History Room
    Ontario-based Driftless Evergreen Co. to sell Christmas trees at Down a Country Road
    Local History Room staff present at state, multi-state conferences
  • The County Line
  • Archives

  • Community
    Norwalk Public Library selling Holiday Angels
    Kendall group to discuss Louis L’Amour books
    South Side News for Nov. 25
    On Campus
    Ontario Public Library will be open Friday, Saturday after Thanksgiving

    Obituaries
    Norbert Joseph Leis
    Robert “Bob” Wilson
    Debra Jean Rapp
    Richard D. Zimmerman
    Sister Pat Sheridan, FSPA

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: It’s important to keep Red Cross Blood Drive in Wilton
    Letter to the editor: Congress should support Medicare Advantage
    Letter to the editor: Kudos to community gardeners in Norwalk, Ontario
    Letter to the editor: Royall should have agreed to Oct. 21 football game with Brookwood

    Sports
    Royall closes season in regional semifinal
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood, Royall football fall in home SBC openers
    Close call for BHS volleyball
    Royall wins opener

  • Backtalk
    One man with a gun can change so many lives
    Could revised FEMA rules improve small towns’ prospects?
    Opioid crisis has been underreported
    The Pledge of Allegiance’s origins
    What has Facebook, other social media cost us?

    E-Edition
    Nov. 25, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 18, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 11, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 4, 2021, print issue
    Oct. 28, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Royall teacher has taught three generations
    Brookwood marks Veterans Day
    Royall honors veterans
    N-O-W names artists of the month