Ontario’s farmers market, flea market begin May 25

Kendall home destroyed in fire April 3rd, 2019

by County Line Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.

Royall board members clash over when to discuss contracts, compensation March 28th, 2019

by Sarah Parker At odds over when to discuss contracts and compensation, the Royall School Board reached an impasse at its meeting Monday, voting 2–2 to table the matter until board member Doug Waterman could attend a meeting.

