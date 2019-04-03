Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.
Ontario’s farmers market, flea market begin May 25
Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.
Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.
Most local village-board races were uncontested Tuesday, but the exception was Norwalk, where voters overturned the incumbents, bringing a mostly new slate to the village board.
It is an unremarkable event here at the County Line when someone shares a vintage photo with us. But this half-dozen vintage photos were more intriguing than usual.
At odds over when to discuss contracts and compensation, the Royall School Board reached an impasse at its meeting Monday, voting 2–2 to table the matter until board member Doug Waterman could attend a meeting.
Cleaning up on the Kickapoo south of Ontario on Sunday, Julie Hoel (left) and Marla Lind help remove debris generated by last summer’s floods.
An opportunity to meet the candidates for the Norwalk Village Board will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Norwalk Public Library.
Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-School school districts will have contested school-board races Tuesday.
Some homeowners in Wilton’s Arrowhead Subdivision have reported high levels of radon, a radioactive gas that is found in one in three Monroe County homes, Joy Krueger of the Monroe County Health Department told a crowd that had gathered March 1 at the Wilton Public Library for a discussion on the matter.
Zion Lutheran Church has made its home on Franklin Street for nearly as long as Elroy has been a city.
Moving forward with a plan to replace football-field lighting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education accepted a bid March 11 from Galileo Consulting of La Crosse for $12,000.
In a preliminary exploration, the Kendall Village Board is considering adding water and sewer service to Derrick Street (County Highway P southwest) and to Glendale Road.