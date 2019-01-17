The Ontario Community Club sponsored a contra dance Saturday at the Brookwood High School gymnasium.
Ontario’s contra dance
The Ontario Community Club sponsored a contra dance Saturday at the Brookwood High School gymnasium.
After serving the district for 16 years, Brookwood Junior/Senior High School Principal Brad Pettit will retire at the end of this school year.
About 30 people gathered in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room Monday evening in what was billed as an informational meeting for residents affected by last August’s flooding.
Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.
Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.
Ontario area residents of a certain age remember the Peeling Ceiling as the home of the Slush Puppie, those sugary, sticky drinks that came around in the summer and proved to be a perfect accompaniment to candy.
The Ontario floodplain ordinance fills 35 pages. It would not be hyperbolic to say it is the most consequential of all of Ontario’s ordinances, nor would it be an exaggeration to say that no one in its nearly 50 years of existence has ever read it in its entirety.
Boomeranging from circuit court to appeals court, a court case over a small, unmarked cemetery in the town of Forest finally ended in the State Supreme Court, with a decision that primarily relied on the definition of “cemetery.”
The Wilton Village Board approved bonuses for its employees at its December meeting, significantly increasing the amount over previous years’ figures.
At its Christmas party Dec. 18, the Kendall Lions Club honored one of its members with the highest award given in the Lions organization.
The Ontario Community Club will sponsor a contra dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, following the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival.
The Norwalk Public Library has new leadership: Ken Kittleson became the new director this week, replacing Jeanne Rice, who had served a 14-year stint in the position.