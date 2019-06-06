Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance

Wilton sewer rates on the upswing 19 hours ago

by County Line Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Kendall School Marketplace continues to serve food 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.

Norwalk considers new method of sidewalk repair 19 hours ago

by Karen Parker At the suggestion of village board president Levi Helgren, Norwalk will try a new approach to tackling sidewalk replacement.

Party for preschoolers 19 hours ago

by County Line The Wilton Public Library hosted Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School’s Preschool Party in the Park on Wednesday.

