In sum, rebuilding the town is not going to be easy, the Ontario Village Board has learned over the past week.
Ontario Village Board gains no easy answers to flood damage
In sum, rebuilding the town is not going to be easy, the Ontario Village Board has learned over the past week.
Royall had its annual meeting and budget hearing Sept. 24.
In conjunction with the annual Colors of Kendall festival, St Luke’s will hold host its open house and hymn sing Saturday, Oct. 13.
Brookwood students Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp with Henry Anderson take part in the homecoming parade Friday in Wilton.
Schendel devotes 8 acres to the crop: And it would be hard to find a more enthusiastic fan of hemp farming than Eric Schendel of rural Wilton.
The Ontario Farmer’s Market has become a great meet-up and a good way to stock up on good food and local crafts.
As part of a 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at its Cashton clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Funded by a grant it had received earlier this year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s safety projects, which include a new PA system and interior video surveillance system, are nearly complete, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop.
Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics starting a new respite volunteer program that aims to provide support to the area’s at-home caregivers.
Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.
Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.
More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village board at its meeting Tuesday.