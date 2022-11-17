Ontario Village Board accomplishes short agenda

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches

    11 hours ago
    by

    Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Marking Veterans Day

    11 hours ago
    by

    The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk area residents celebrate Thanksgiving with community dinner

    13 hours ago
    by

    Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Village Board to create open-records policy

    16 hours ago
    by

    The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 10th, 2022
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its Kendall Holiday Fair last Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Alcantar receives Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award

    November 3rd, 2022
    by

    The Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) recognized Couleecap Board Director Nidia Alcantar with the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award at the annual Poverty Matters Conference in Madison on Oct. 19. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Farmers & Merchants Bank to merge with Ergo Bank

    November 2nd, 2022
    by

    Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall, with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has agreed to merge with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon and Poynette. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Debate over police officer occupies Norwalk Village Board

    November 2nd, 2022
    by

    Several residents in attendance at Tuesday’s regular Norwalk Village Board meeting expressed concern about an agenda item.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Local athletes state-bound

    October 28th, 2022
    by

    Brookwood’s Dylan Powell crosses the finish line at the end of Friday’s Division 3 sectional race at Osseo-Fairchild.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W sets levy, mill rate

    October 28th, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District set its local tax levy at $2,148,771 for 2022–23, an increase of $264,439 over last year’s figure, at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall mill rate comes in at $7.86

    October 28th, 2022
    by

    The Royall School District set its final mill rate for 2022–23 at $7.86 Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Monroe County to offer free COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine clinics
    American Legion donates to N-O-W Schools
    Norwalk Lions sell raffle tickets, proceeds go to N-O-W schools
    Brookwood open rehearsal is Sunday
    Vernon County Museum has new display on Milwaukee labor strike of 1886

    News
    During National Rural Health Day, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers reflects on rural roots
    United Methodist Church in Norwalk to host ecumenical Thanksgiving service
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 7–13
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6
    Monroe County Local History Room to host two holiday displays
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Book review: ‘My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry’ by Fredrik Backman
    Ontario Public Library story time set for Monday
    Senior menus for Nov. 21–25
    Wilton Public Library will host BHS choir and band, light decorated gazebo
    South Side News for Nov. 17

    Obituaries
    Julie Ann Schreier
    Julie A. Downing
    James Peter Olsen
    Steven Lewis “Steve” Adams
    Mark James Heckart

    Opinion
    We can transition to renewable energy
    Letter to the editor: Most innocent among us are worth protecting
    Letter to the editor: Look at candidates’ voting records, histories
    Letter to the editor: Vote for pro-life candidates
    It’s time to transition to renewable energy

    Sports
    Brookwood High School names athletes of the month
    Gruen cousins mark 1,000 career milestones
    La Farge/Youth Initiative stop Brookwood volleyball
    Runners compete at sectionals
    Royall volleyball crowned co-conference champs

  • Backtalk
    Elections really do have consequences
    Lincoln and Douglas were made of sterner stuff
    Reflecting on the ‘Fables of Faubus’
    Politics is madness at all levels
    Remember to be skeptical of political advertising

    E-Edition
    Nov. 17, 2022, print issue
    Nov. 10, 2022, print issue
    Nov. 3, 2022, print issue
    Oct. 27, 2022, print issue
    Oct. 20, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Brookwood names artists of the month
    Autumnal melodies: Royall students give fall concert
    Painting pumpkins!
    Brookwood theatre students advance to sectionals