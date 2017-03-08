Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Ontario to turn over management of block grants
Tuesday night’s Norwalk Village Board meeting generated more questions than answers.
Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?
The Cat in the Hat recently visited Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School.
It is once again time for the Elroy Lions Club’s annual Radio Days Weekend.
How do you write a thank-you note to the family of someone whose death gave you life?
That was the challenge Marv Johnson of Ontario faced after a recent liver transplant.
Brookwood students will bring Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” to life this weekend.
Brookwood students have been rehearsing for their presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”
It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.
Anyone thinking about sticking a tourist rental cabin on the back 40 or opening a bakery might want to factor in the cost of permits and inspections in the expenses column.
For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the