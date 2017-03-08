Ontario to turn over management of block grants

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

  • Norwalk: Facebook posts and bids that aren’t posted

    18 hours ago
    Tuesday night’s Norwalk Village Board meeting generated more questions than answers.

    Bug Tussel brings controversy to Ridgeville

    18 hours ago
    Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?

    A feline principal

    18 hours ago
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-16-2017.jpg

    The Cat in the Hat recently visited Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School.

    Annual Elroy Lions Radio Days Weekend set to air

    19 hours ago
    It is once again time for the Elroy Lions Club’s annual Radio Days Weekend.

    Successful liver transplant extends life for Ontario man

    March 8th, 2017
    nuzbot_Wed-Mar-8-2017.jpg

    How do you write a thank-you note to the family of someone whose death gave you life?
    That was the challenge Marv Johnson of Ontario faced after a recent liver transplant.

  • Down the rabbit hole: Brookwood to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

    March 8th, 2017
    nuzbot_Wed-Mar-8-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students will bring Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” to life this weekend.

    Preparing for a performance

    March 2nd, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-2-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students have been rehearsing for their presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

    Norwalk might have failed to put up project for public bidding

    March 2nd, 2017
    It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.

    Stepped-up inspections could spell trouble for Amish bakeries and backyard tourist rentals

    March 2nd, 2017
    Anyone thinking about sticking a tourist rental cabin on the back 40 or opening a bakery might want to factor in the cost of permits and inspections in the expenses column.

    Royall’s defense helps notch win at Brookwood

    February 23rd, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Feb-23-2017.jpg

    For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the

    Picture from the past

    Mount Pisgah Rural School students gather in 1946.

    Norwalk Lioness Club member awarded

    Loretta Ewelt of the Norwalk Lioness Club recently received the Knight of Sight Fellowship Award for her dedication to helping bring sight to many people in Wisconsin.

    School district embarking on range of building projects

    Let me start off this article with an apology for not writing sooner. We have been extremely busy at Royall, and all of it has been positive!

