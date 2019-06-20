Ontario to celebrate July 4

Flood damage isn’t stopping organizers of the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Ontario, who have chosen the theme “Still Afloat” for the big parade at noon on July 4.

  • Outlook not rosy for FEMA funds

    June 20th, 2019
    President Donald Trump might have signed a disaster-relief bill of $19 billion, but how much will filter down to Vernon County remains unknown, according to officials at a flood recovery meeting at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Tuesday.

    Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance

    June 13th, 2019
    Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.

    Wilton sewer rates on the upswing

    June 13th, 2019
    Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    Kendall School Marketplace continues to serve food

    June 13th, 2019
    Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.

    Norwalk considers new method of sidewalk repair

    June 13th, 2019
    At the suggestion of village board president Levi Helgren, Norwalk will try a new approach to tackling sidewalk replacement.

  • Party for preschoolers

    June 13th, 2019
    The Wilton Public Library hosted Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School’s Preschool Party in the Park on Wednesday.

    First fish

    June 6th, 2019
    McKinley Lunde of Kendall caught the first fish of the day at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club’s free kids’ fishing day on Sunday.

    A day for a dairy breakfast

    June 6th, 2019
    The David and Don Hall Farm northwest of Tomah hosted the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday.

    Director of Wilton Public Library resigns post

    June 5th, 2019
    Wilton Public Library Director Gina Rae’s last day will be Wednesday, June 19.

    Norwalk bar owner buys former Kick Back

    June 5th, 2019
    Lucas Bender, owner of the Long Shot Saloon in Norwalk, is purchasing the former Kick Back Bar in Kendall.

    Brookwood to replace football lights

    June 5th, 2019
    After a season of malfunctioning football-field lights, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed last week to purchase new lights from Kish and Sons Electric of La Crosse for $159,300.

