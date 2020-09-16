Ontario purchases Taylor property

Norwalk: Up with sewer rates, not down with buildings September 10th, 2020

by County Line Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Royall postpones referendum September 2nd, 2020

by County Line Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.