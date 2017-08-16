Ontario intends to enhance village website

By | Posted August 16th, 2017 |

The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Ontario police arrest two for operating under the influence

    August 16th, 2017
    Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Two break-ins occur in Kendall

    August 16th, 2017
    Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’

    August 11th, 2017
    Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21

    August 10th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property

    August 10th, 2017
    When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21

    August 8th, 2017
    The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    August 4th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

    August 3rd, 2017
    After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk Public Library has groundbreaking for addition

    August 3rd, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    ‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple

    August 3rd, 2017
    Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Local Weather

  • Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Your right to know: Supreme Court openness rulings a mixed bag

  • Pictures from the Past
    Hotel White, Ontario
    Ontario flood, 1908

