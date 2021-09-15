The Ontario Village Board remains undecided on how it will use FEMA funds it had received for the loss of the Ontario Community Hall in the August 2018 flood.
Ontario hasn’t made decision on FEMA funds
Though the Wilton Village Board talked about the possibility of selling the Wilton Community Center and its adjoining complex at its meeting Monday, president Tim Welch emphasized that the board would take no immediate decision and that he intended only to gauge the community’s stance on putting the structure on the market.
Tenters may be overstaying their welcome in the Norwalk Village Park, according to clerk/treasurer Kerry Vian.
Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday.
A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.
Tim Welch will reassume the presidency of the Wilton Village Board, taking over for Becky Hahn, who resigned Aug. 18.
About 30 people, some of whom expressed their opposition to critical race theory and mask requirements, attended the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education meeting Aug. 18.
Though masks will remain optional, they are “highly recommended” at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools, according to a reopening plan the board of education approved at its meeting Aug. 18.
What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.
Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.
After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.
Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.