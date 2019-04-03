Ontario has ‘conversation’ on community hall’s future

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

Ontario residents gathered at two community conversations Thursday to mull over possibilties for the Ontario Community Hall, which sustained severe damages in the August 2018 floods.

  • Kendall public meeting on park rehabilitation set for April 24

    18 hours ago
    Kendall will host a public discussion on Glenwood Park repair efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

    Village purchases old Ontario school

    18 hours ago
    The old Ontario Elementary School and the 4.8 acres that surround it now are back in village ownership, the Ontario Village Board announced at its meeting Monday.

    Ontario’s farmers market, flea market begin May 25

    April 3rd, 2019
    Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.

    Kendall home destroyed in fire

    April 3rd, 2019
    Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.

    Norwalk gets mostly new village board | Muellenberg, Keith elected to N-O-W board; Palamaruk, Kranz elected to Royall board

    April 3rd, 2019
    Most local village-board races were uncontested Tuesday, but the exception was Norwalk, where voters overturned the incumbents, bringing a mostly new slate to the village board.

  • Searching for Mr. Cosgrove: An adventure in local history

    March 28th, 2019
    It is an unremarkable event here at the County Line when someone shares a vintage photo with us. But this half-dozen vintage photos were more intriguing than usual.

    Royall board members clash over when to discuss contracts, compensation

    March 28th, 2019
    At odds over when to discuss contracts and compensation, the Royall School Board reached an impasse at its meeting Monday, voting 2–2 to table the matter until board member Doug Waterman could attend a meeting.

    Kickapoo cleanup underway

    March 28th, 2019
    Cleaning up on the Kickapoo south of Ontario on Sunday, Julie Hoel (left) and Marla Lind help remove debris generated by last summer’s floods.

    Candidates’ event set for Sunday in Norwalk

    March 28th, 2019
    An opportunity to meet the candidates for the Norwalk Village Board will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Norwalk Public Library.

    School-board race 2019: Challengers, incumbents and write-ins to vie for positions at Royall and N-O-W

    March 28th, 2019
    Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-School school districts will have contested school-board races Tuesday.

    High levels of radon reported in Wilton

    March 21st, 2019
    Some homeowners in Wilton’s Arrowhead Subdivision have reported high levels of radon, a radioactive gas that is found in one in three Monroe County homes, Joy Krueger of the Monroe County Health Department told a crowd that had gathered March 1 at the Wilton Public Library for a discussion on the matter.

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Feather Thief’ by Kirk Wallace Johnson
    N-O-W Community Night is May 10
    Memorabilia sought for new Norwalk tavern
    Water-quality training set for May
    Vernon County to issue WIC benefits in April

    News
    Monroe County group to host program on mental health
    Kendall to celebrate American Legion’s 100th birthday
    Ontario’s changing landscape
    NOWEA group seeks scholarship applicants
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 1–7

  • Community
    Wilton Chess Club wins at state championships
    Kendall meal site to host bingo
    Senior menus for April 15–19
    Ontario garden talk slated for April 17
    South Side News for April 11

    Obituaries
    Patrick J. Haney
    Sara Bonnee Anderson
    Ellamae Lucille Brandau
    Harold E. Behrens
    Josephine Helen Krause

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Thank you for support for Rolling Hills
    Your right to know: Don’t purge records of expunged cases
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: America has a ‘government-industrial complex’
    Letter to the editor: Family dog shot near Ontario

    Sports
    Panthers post school, meet records
    Hansen leads Brookwood softball to win against defending champs
    Royall wins, loses and ties
    Panthers win season opener
    Lunde’s double helps Royall win against Brookwood 9–8

  • Backtalk
    The Ontario Community Hall deserves better than demolition
    When crowds convened in Tomah to criticize public policy
    Were measles, mumps and rubella good for the Baby Boomers?
    A primer on detecting fake news
    What is United Co-op’s interest in our communities?

    E-Edition
    April 11, 2019, print issue
    April 4, 2019, print issue
    March 28, 2019, print issue
    March 21, 2019, print issue
    March 14, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909

    School
    Brookwood students named to third-quarter honor roll
    N-O-W celebrates reading
    Brookwood artists of the month
    Brookwood art students take part in Memory Project
    N-O-W spelling bee