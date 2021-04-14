At Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, it appeared that the road to recovery from the August 2018 flood will continue to be a bumpy ride.
Ontario gets mixed results in the free-money lottery
The Royall volleyball team is swarmed by its student section as it storms the court following Tuesday’s Division 2 alt-fall regional championship at La Crosse Central. The Panthers, No. 4 seed, will play at state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against Brodhead at Beaver Dam.
Wilton deputy clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen, who has served the village for 25 years, will no longer be employed by the municipality, the board decided after a closed session Monday.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Norwalk Village Board moved another step closer to getting a new sewer plant.
Ontario and Norwalk revived their Easter egg hunts on Saturday; neither hunt was offered last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Marcy West will end her 24-year stint as the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s executive director April 23.
Royall hosted a contested battle against Bangor on Thursday as the two look toward the top conference spot.
Family and friends gathered at the Wilton American Legion Hall on Saturday to celebrate the 80th birthday of Allan Martin, owner of Martin Milk Service and Warehousing.
Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, recently accepted a position as deputy chief in the Tomah Fire Department, but he intends to continue serving Wilton as well, the Monroe County Herald reported this week.
The Wilton American Legion hosted its spaghetti dinner Sunday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will experience a boon to its budget when it receives $1,360,876 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe set a $100,000 cash bond for a Tomah man accused of firing shots outside a Wilton bar last Saturday.