Ontario gets $1.6 million in flood resiliency funds

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Earmarks: we hated them. Remember? They were like trading cards for members of Congress. You vote for my project, and I will vote for yours. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • N-O-W draws criticism: Residents’ comments focus on sexuality, alleged pornography, race issues

    9 hours ago
    by

    Speakers during the public-comment period of Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board meeting voiced concerns on problems they believe are plaguing the district concerning both sex and race issues.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Looking back on the Kickapoo Paddle Inn

    March 11th, 2022
    by

    Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the Kickapoo Paddle Inn building in Ontario soon will be demolished. The restaurant was a key fixture in the village starting with its opening in 1972. The current owners, Laurie and Tony Kelbel, took a FEMA buyout after the August 2018 flood. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After a pandemic hiatus, Kendall Fundfest returns March 19

    March 11th, 2022
    by

    The major fundraiser for the Kendall Lions Club is its annual Fundfest.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Sixth at state!

    March 7th, 2022
    by

    Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W’s Covid-19 cases drop to zero

    March 4th, 2022
    by

    For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • New trustee joins Kendall Village Board

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario schools: A remembrance

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario board OKs tearing down old elementary school

    February 16th, 2022
    by

    In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village of Wilton deletes Facebook page

    February 16th, 2022
    by

    Last week, a series of comments, some of which could be characterized as rancorous, appeared on a Village of Wilton Facebook post regarding proposed pool admission increases; as a result, the village decided Tuesday to pull the plug on its social-media presence. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall superintendent gets position at Johnson Creek School District

    February 15th, 2022
    by

    Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is slated to become the superintendent/business manager position in the Johnson Creek (Wis.) School District, according to the Johnson Creek Schools website.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Panthers fall by 2 points within seconds

    February 10th, 2022
    by

    Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Evers announces more than $6 million grant to support new clinic in Elroy
    Highway weight restrictions started Monday
    N-O-W to perform two one-act plays
    Scenic Bluffs gets $90,000 grant from Roots & Wings Foundation
    Monroe County highway weight restrictions are pending

    News
    Norwalk Municipal Court report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 28 to March 6
    Royall hopes to start school early next fall
    Program on 1950 census set for March 31
    Legion donates $2,000 toward Wilton Fest fireworks
  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario’s reading challenge runs until March 15
    Book review: ‘The Wind Knot’ by John Galligan
    South Side News for March 10
    South Side News for March 3
    Discover the 1930s at the Elroy Public Library

    Obituaries
    Theodore (Ted) William Welch
    Sharon L. Dopson (Markgraf)
    Earl Mads Thonesen
    David Arnold Crowe (full obituary)
    Dr. James R. Gammon

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: WASB statement on equity is illuminating
    Letter to the editor: Vote for incumbents in N-O-W race
    Letter to the editor: Please don’t cancel each other
    Letter to the editor: Dave Crowe was taken to be a strong angel
    Letter to the editor: Vote for school board members who have students’ best interests in mind

    Sports
    Royall girls’ season stops at regional final
    Boys basketball rounds out regular season
    Royall girls fall by 1 to Bangor
    Local wrestlers advance to sectionals
    Area wrestlers take conference titles

  • Backtalk
    Remembering 1974’s Battle of the Sexes
    Putin is a cold-blooded killer
    Recalling Cheyenne Valley
    Parallels between evolution, CRT
    Recalling Martin Luther King

    E-Edition
    March 17, 2022, print issue
    March 10, 2022, print issue
    March 3, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 24, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 17, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    Royall marketing students donate to Elroy Health Services
    N-O-W hosts invention fair
    BHS forensics advances to sectionals
    BHS FFA competes in leadership events
    Brookwood wins national geometry competition