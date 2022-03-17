Ontario gets $1.6 million in flood resiliency funds

New trustee joins Kendall Village Board February 24th, 2022

by County Line Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.

Ontario schools: A remembrance February 17th, 2022

by County Line On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.

Ontario board OKs tearing down old elementary school February 16th, 2022

by County Line In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building.

Village of Wilton deletes Facebook page February 16th, 2022

by County Line Last week, a series of comments, some of which could be characterized as rancorous, appeared on a Village of Wilton Facebook post regarding proposed pool admission increases; as a result, the village decided Tuesday to pull the plug on its social-media presence.

Royall superintendent gets position at Johnson Creek School District February 15th, 2022

by County Line Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is slated to become the superintendent/business manager position in the Johnson Creek (Wis.) School District, according to the Johnson Creek Schools website.

