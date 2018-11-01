Two Cashton churches, Trinity Lutheran Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, hosted a benefit for Ontario flood victims, offering country music and an auction Sunday at the Cashton Community Hall.
Ontario flood-relief benefit
The Wilton Lions Club hosts its annual Polkafest at the Wilton Community Center on Sunday.
Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate The Royall Board of Education approved a mill rate of just less than $9 at its meeting Monday.
Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.
The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week, offering a parade and skit night on Wednesday.
Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.
Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.
Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.
Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.
Perhaps it’s no surprise, sitting at the headwaters of the Kickapoo, Baraboo and the Little La Crosse rivers and Coon Creek, that Monroe County is taking a proactive lead in fostering citizen education and discussion about the flood-control dams that breached early in the morning on Aug. 28.
Back-to-back fundraisers are on tap to aid victims of the Aug. 28 Ontario floods, which damaged or destroyed about 10 residences and almost all of the Ontario business district.
Hanna Brey acts in a rehearsal for “Cheating Death,” which Brookwood students will perform in Wisconsin High School Forensic Association one-act-play competitions this fall.