Ontario Farmers Market organizers making plans for 2020

Brookwood celebrates homecoming 12 hours ago

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had its homecoming parade Friday in Ontario. Above: Seniors Clayton Gnewikow, Siara Vera Cruz, Ceara Kilfoyle, Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp ride in the parade.

KVR to offer program on geologic sites 16 hours ago

by County Line As part of its Driftless Dialogue series, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will offer a program entitled “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State."

Norwalk hosts Rails-to-Trails races 16 hours ago

by County Line Norwalk hosted its Rails-to-Trails marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Sunday.

Renovations underway at old Ontario school 16 hours ago

by County Line Village of Ontario employees, volunteers and students from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy spent Oct. 3 removing damp, moldy drywall and insulation from the addition of the former Ontario Elementary School building.

