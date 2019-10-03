Up for discussion is the offer to use the space between the Bank of Ontario and the Ontario Post Office for next year’s market.
Ontario Farmers Market organizers making plans for 2020
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had its homecoming parade Friday in Ontario. Above: Seniors Clayton Gnewikow, Siara Vera Cruz, Ceara Kilfoyle, Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp ride in the parade.
As part of its Driftless Dialogue series, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will offer a program entitled “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State."
Norwalk hosted its Rails-to-Trails marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Sunday.
Village of Ontario employees, volunteers and students from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy spent Oct. 3 removing damp, moldy drywall and insulation from the addition of the former Ontario Elementary School building.
Norwalk Village Board members have been trying the past few months to find money to help repair more than $51,000 in damages from last year’s floods to seven sewer lines, two catch basins and a culvert.
John Wetenkamp is a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service office out of La Crosse.
This past year, little St. Luke’s Church, located the town of Glendale in rural Elroy, was added to both the state and national Register of Historic Places.
It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and what better place to start than the grand opening of Heifers in the Haymow in rural Ontario?
The Rails to Trails Marathon is set to be back on track on Oct. 6.
On a 15–0 vote Sept. 25, Monroe County Board supervisors accepted that climate change is happening and threw their support behind the efforts of the county’s newly-formed Climate Change Task Force (CCTF).
A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.