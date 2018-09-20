Ontario Farmer’s Market moves to new location

By | Posted September 20th, 2018 |

The Ontario Farmer’s Market has become a great meet-up and a good way to stock up on good food and local crafts.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Scenic Bluffs to host National Voter Registration Day event

    September 20th, 2018
    As part of a 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at its Cashton clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    N-O-W nearly finished with projects designed to enhance safety

    September 20th, 2018
    Funded by a grant it had received earlier this year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s safety projects, which include a new PA system and interior video surveillance system, are nearly complete, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s looking for volunteers for new respite volunteer program

    September 20th, 2018
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics starting a new respite volunteer program that aims to provide support to the area’s at-home caregivers.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000

    September 13th, 2018
    Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Assessing the damage: Only one-fourth of Ontario businesses escape flooding

    September 13th, 2018
    Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Norwalk residents express outrage over flood-related sewer backups

    September 13th, 2018
    More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village board at its meeting Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Comparatively, Wilton’s flood damage is slight

    September 13th, 2018
    In the late August floods, Wilton fared the best of the village’s within the County Line’s readership area, as its estimated damages amounted to $58,946.13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Ontario learns more about federal Declaration of Disaster

    September 13th, 2018
    Significant financial assistance to those impacted by last month’s flooding likely will require a Declaration of Disaster by President Donald Trump, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Flood coverage: Ontario Village Board calls emergency meeting, talks about town’s future

    September 6th, 2018
    Calling an emergency meeting, the Ontario Village Board gathered Wednesday to assess the flood damage to village-owned buildings and have a preliminary talk on the possibility of moving Ontario’s downtown.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk 71 Express manager, husband arrested

    September 1st, 2018
    For more than a decade, patrons of the 71 Express convenience store in Norwalk have been served by store manager Amy Headrick.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Flooding 2018

    August 28th, 2018
    Heavy overnight rains reaching 11 inches caused widespread flooding Aug. 28. Pictured here is Garden Street in Ontario. (As it becomes available, flooding information will be updated on this page.)

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Local Weather

  • Extra
    Applications accepted for flood relief
    Rotary Works Foundation offering help to flood victims
    Walker says FEMA will do preliminary flood-damage assessments next week
    Potential scam reported in Ontario
    Norwalk’s Schreier building demolished

    News
    Scenic Bluffs, with support from Organic Valley, helps recycle electronics
    Genealogy group meets Oct. 2 at Hustler Museum
    A repast in Kendall
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 10–16
    Monroe County GOP to host Pints & Politics event

  • Facebook

  • Archives

  • Community
    Norwalk Public Library has fiction, nonfiction titles
    Royall class of ‘63 reunites
    Norwalk Clovers elect new officers
    Grace Community Church announces intent to restore youth center
    Luncheon will be offered for Second Harvest volunteers

    Obituaries
    Richard R. Schmidt
    Karen Lynn Melby
    Barbara J. Flaig
    Louella A. Clark
    Donald E. Braund

    Opinion
    Book review: Wright book offers insights into Scientology
    Editorial cartoon
    Book review: Magnusson book explores ‘death cleanings,’ or reducing possessions
    Book review: In ‘A Fatal Grace,’ electrocution occurs on a lake during a curling match
    Book review: ‘Sing Unburied Sing’ depicts wandering spirits

    Sports
    Brookwood falls 10–0 to Highland in nonconference game
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood gets WIAA Award of Excellence
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    Wrestling at the Ranch

  • Backtalk
    Local Facebook posts indicate a high level of anxiety
    In face of flood damage, remaining uninvolved and indifferent won’t work
    After flooding, government has not ridden in like a white knight
    Time to redraw the floodplain maps?
    What a difference one word can make

    E-Edition
    Sept. 20, 2018, print issue
    Sept. 13, 2018, print issue
    Sept. 6, 2018, print issue
    Aug. 30, 2018, print issue
    Aug. 23, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer
    Spring Valley, c. 1935

    School
    Monroe County Conservation Department to host poster contest
    Royal Bank donates to Royall
    Royall Education Notes: Support students by buying Kwik Trip car
    McKittrick recognized
    Chris Brown, Brown Bus Service receive child-advocacy awards