Finding a home for the Ontario squad car won’t be quite as easy as first thought, as the issue resurfaced at Monday’s village board meeting.
Ontario debates squad storage
The Winding Rivers Library System is partnering with the Driftless Writing Center on a project to collect stories from the recent flooding in our area.
The Royall School Board approved teacher and support-staff raises after meeting in a closed session Feb. 25.
Mary Kolar, head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration and a Royall High School graduate and Wilton native, read to Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School second-graders on Friday.
“Antojitos,” “platillos,” and “bebidas” are not words on the tip of my tongue, so I had to ask Mateo Rivera for a translation. I was sitting in his restaurant in Norwalk, which was advertising authentic Mexican home cooking.
About 22 Ontario residents braved an icy night and gathered in the Ontario Village Hall meeting room Monday to grill Michelle Staff, Wisconsin DNR floodplain-management policy coordinator, and Katie Somers, mitigation supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management, the state agency that works with FEMA on hazard mitigation.
The owners of four Kendall residences may be pressed to demolish the flood-damaged structures, the Kendall Village Board noted at its meeting last week.
When Mary Kolar sits down Friday at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School to read “Sky High,” the children’s book, as part of the Read Across America program, at least a few of the students will likely know they are listening to the new head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration.
Royall’s Paige Britzman and Molly Crneckiy leap off the bench in celebration as the Panthers take a lead at Necedah on Feb. 14.
Any hope the Ontario Village Board had of the DNR accepting 1970s floodplain maps likely was washed away Tuesday, when Michelle Staff, DNR water-regulation zoning specialist, told the County Line that the old maps were not, as the village had alleged, old Army Corps maps.
It is no small quirk of fate that on March 26, 2018, FEMA and the DNR called together stakeholders in the Kickapoo Valley watershed with the hope of gathering enough information to persuade FEMA to update its study of the watershed and possibly release new flood maps.
Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.