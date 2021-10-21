Ontario continues to mull new hall, outdoor shelter

Will Ontario get an outdoor shelter or a new community hall? That is still up in the air, according to village board members at their Monday meeting.
The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair.
Brookwood will present the comic production “Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 P.M. in the Classic Gym.
It was one step forward and one back in the Norwalk Village Board’s quest to clean up Main Street.
The Wilton Ambulance Service moved closer to gaining its own facility Monday when the village board made a $186,500 offer for the Sid’s Concrete building on Main Street.
Local schools continue to navigate the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
To teach students the importance of responsible driving, local police, fire and ambulance services put on a mock crash Sept. 29, during the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s homecoming week.
School lunch programs, the perennial butt of jokes and criticism, are even more beleaguered these days as cafeteria staff deal with supply shortages and a lack of food items needed to satisfy federal guidelines.
Royall School Board members and district residents reviewed a $10,004,974 preliminary total budget for 2021–22 at a public hearing Sept. 27.
About 50 people attended a presentation by Dr. Stanley Trimble at Sidie Hollow County Park in rural Viroqua on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Royall School District inducted three new members — Richard Martin, Rodney Pasch and David Zmolek — into its Hall of Recognition on Sept. 18 at the Kendall Community Hall. The award program serves as a way to honor accomplished alumni. The school district provided the following profiles of the new inductees.
Anna Allison, founder of the Ontario-based group called “Education, Not Propaganda,” gave a follow-up on a recent private meeting she and other district residents had with N-O-W Superintendent Travis Anderson and two board members.