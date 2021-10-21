Ontario continues to mull new hall, outdoor shelter

Village of Kendall hopes to tackle property cleanup October 21st, 2021

by County Line The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair.

Schools continue to see Covid-19 cases October 13th, 2021

by County Line Local schools continue to navigate the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

