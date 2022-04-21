Ontario cafe building torn down

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Echo Valley Hope will host a free gathering the first Tuesday of each month called, “Let’s Talk.”

A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.

April 14th, 2022

by County Line

Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.