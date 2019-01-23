Ontario buyouts not a sure thing

Flood-mitigation meeting draws crowd January 17th, 2019

by Karen Parker About 30 people gathered in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room Monday evening in what was billed as an informational meeting for residents affected by last August’s flooding.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton public-works director no longer on staff January 17th, 2019

by County Line Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Villages hold caucuses January 17th, 2019

by County Line Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.