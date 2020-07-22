Ontario American Legion to move to village’s new community center

Finding resilience and gratitude during graduation July 8th, 2020

by County Line One hundred and four years ago, a young man by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the class of 1916 at Wilton High School.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W to purchase more electronic devices for students July 7th, 2020

by County Line Preparing for the possibility that the coming school year may include more closures, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave Superintendent Travis Anderson permission to purchase electronics and other items to help students learn from home.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Bike rodeo in Norwalk July 2nd, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Norwalk man charged with sexual assault July 1st, 2020

by County Line A Norwalk man is facing felony charges related to his alleged sexual assault of two children younger than 16.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Two garden walks will be offered in July July 1st, 2020

by County Line Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.