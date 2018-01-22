Norwalk’s Schreier building slated for demolition

January 22nd, 2018
by Karen Parker
At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.
by Ariana Strazdins
The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.
by County Line
LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)
January 3rd, 2018
by County Line
Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.
December 28th, 2017
by County Line
In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.
