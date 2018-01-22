Norwalk’s Schreier building slated for demolition

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.

  • Four candidates to appear on Ontario ballot

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.

    Wilton appoints new trustee, committee members

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.

    A scene at Brookwood Special Olympics basketball

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)

    Ontario woman serves in Americorps

    January 3rd, 2018
    by

    Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.

    Man convicted in Ontario cocaine case

    December 28th, 2017
    by

    In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.

  • Holiday goodwill: N-O-W distributes food, Christmas presents

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District staff members, along with community groups and businesses, have generated meals for 30 district families and gifts for about 100 students.

    Clifton territory added to Wilton Ambulance Service area

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Village Board approved adding ambulance-service territory expanding into the town of Clifton at its Dec. 9 meeting.

    Merry music: N-O-W Elementary School students perform

    December 14th, 2017
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.

    Songs of the season

    December 14th, 2017
    by

    Royall Middle School and Royall High School gave their holiday concerts Monday.

    West Nile probable cause of local man’s death

    December 14th, 2017
    by

    Got a bit of a headache, perhaps some joint pain and possibly a fever? Most of us would dismiss it as a garden-variety cold. And that may be why West Nile Virus in Wisconsin is severely underreported, according to Becky Osborn, vector-bourns epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health.

    Murder in Monroe County: In 19th century, man killed out of jealousy in town of Wellington

    December 14th, 2017
    by

    The calm, peaceful countryside surrounding rural Wellington Town Hall is a world away from the rugged, overgrown land early residents encountered 140 years ago. It sits on a road, however, that young Francis Burris would have recognized all too well, as it was the site of one of the most horrendous murders in the history of Monroe County.

