Norwalk Village Board has snappish night

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Norwalk Village Board members tangled Tuesday over when committee meetings are appropriate and when they are not.

  • KVR hosts Creative Communities

    7 hours ago
    Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.

    Dave Rynes reinstated as Ontario police chief

    9 hours ago
    After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.

    We have been here before: The Coulee Region and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

    March 5th, 2020
    The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.

    Kendall hires floodplain administrator

    March 5th, 2020
    Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.

    Pie in the face!

    March 5th, 2020
    During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.

  • They got the sand mine; we got the shaft

    February 26th, 2020
    It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.

    Royall’s McKittrick collects sectional title

    February 26th, 2020
    Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

    February 20th, 2020
    The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

    Facing enrollment drop, N-O-W considers cutting three teaching positions

    February 19th, 2020
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.

    DNR approves permit for Norwalk CAFO

    February 19th, 2020
    A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.

    Brookwood pops

    February 13th, 2020
    The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Nickel Boys’ by Colson Whitehead
    N-O-W postpones decision on staff cuts
    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ this weekend
    Book review: ‘A Man Lay Dead’ by Ngaio Marsh
    How does the Monroe County Health Department respond to disease outbreaks?

    News
    Monroe County Police Report for March 1–8
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 2–8
    Elroy Public Library to present ‘Cordelia Harvey, Civil War Angel’
    Vernon I&E Club to offer program on digital marketing
    Cashton man injured in Clinton accident
  • The County Line
  • Archives




  • Community
    Welcome home: Where you are perfectly safe
    Births
    Senior menus for March 16–20
    Ontario family movie night is set for Friday
    South Side News for March 12

    Obituaries
    Edwin H. Bredlow, Jr.
    Roberta Ann Madden
    Peter M. Grossheim
    Beatrice Ann Tulley
    Douglas Dean Nevin

    Opinion
    Your right to know: Hearings should have ample notice
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Coronavirus is not Democrats’ ‘new hoax’
    Letter to the editor: Advisory referendum on redistricting set for April 7
    Letter to the editor: Fascism vs. democracy

    Sports
    Blair-Taylor tops Panthers in regional semi
    Brookwood, Royall both fall in regular- season finales
    Brookwood girls end season at New Glarus
    Royall’s McKittrick ends junior campaign with third-place state finish
    Brookwood’s Green, DeWitt take fourth at sectional

  • Backtalk
    Information on coronavirus constantly in flux
    An epidemic could expose shortfalls in health system
    Living in a democracy comes with responsibility
    ‘The Poison Squad’ recalls time of unregulated food industry
    Investment in community is crucial

    E-Edition
    March 12, 2020, print issue
    March 5, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 27, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 20, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 13, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Ontario High School class of 1949
    Wilton, circa 1900
    Ontario, circa 1930
    Aerial shot of Elroy
    Ontario centennial, 1957

    School
    Royall students grow greens for cafeteria
    Brookwood hosts Special Olympics basketball
    Brookwood field trip focuses on art, history
    Battle of the books
    N-O-W spelling bee winners