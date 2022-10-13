Norwalk Village Board, Dinger come to agreement

Brookwood celebrates homecoming 12 hours ago

by County Line This year’s Brookwood homecoming queen and king, Danica Lee and Dylan Powell, ride in last week’s parade in Wilton.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Village of Wilton to move bank accounts to Mauston 14 hours ago

by County Line Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston.

Ontario Village Board copes with complications of flood recovery 14 hours ago

by County Line It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.

Royall celebrates homecoming October 10th, 2022

by County Line Royall hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week. Here, Carter Uppena dresses up as Katy Perry for a skit during community night on Wednesday.

