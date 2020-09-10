Norwalk: Up with sewer rates, not down with buildings

Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.

  • Public beautification

    September 10th, 2020
    by

    Spanning nearly three feet wide, flower baskets tended all summer by Barb Ornes line Norwalk’s downtown.

    Monroe County Climate Change Task Force: Changing rainfall trends documented in new study
September 9th, 2020

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    A new study commissioned by USDA-NRCS and undertaken by researchers from UW-Madison documents that rainfall definitions for storm events have been changing rapidly in recent years.

    From cop to cook: Meet Shane Nottestad, your Zzip Stop czar
September 2nd, 2020

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.

    Royall postpones referendum

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.

    Study about flood-control dams starts local operations
September 1st, 2020

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in southwest Wisconsin are home to a quarter of the large (PL-566) flood-control dams in Wisconsin. Built mostly in the 1960s, the dams are now aging infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, relocation or removal.

  Death of a schoolhouse: Onetime town of Wellington school building demolished
August 27th, 2020

    August 27th, 2020
    by

    Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.

    Brookwood to give outdoor play performances
August 27th, 2020

    August 27th, 2020
    by

    Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.

    N-O-W gets ready for an entirely different sort of year
August 26th, 2020

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    In a run-up to an unparalleled school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board considered a range of subjects, many of them related to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its meeting Aug. 24.

    Fastrips back in local hands

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    As of this week, ownership of the Ontario, Kendall and Wonewoc Fastrips will transfer from United Co-op of Beaver Dam, Wis., to Shane Nottestad of Westby.

    Recovery plan gets green light from Ontario board
August 12th, 2020

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remains just that — a plan.

    Kendall parks now open for small gatherings
August 12th, 2020

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    School
    A banner day
    Royall class of 2020 billboards
    Clark receives $10,000 scholarship
    Four Brookwood students receive State FFA Degrees
    Royall School District offering summer food service program