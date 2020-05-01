Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.
Norwalk Tractor Pull still on tap
Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.
Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.
The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.
At its meeting last week, the Royall School Board continued to consider a referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps, but in the end decided to put off forming a referendum consultant team for the time being.
Even though school won’t resume this school year, Royall will bring most of its support staff back to work, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
When Vernon County was included in the federal disaster declaration, many were hopeful that funds would be available to help in recovery from the 2018 flood event.
It sounds like a scene from a book: Playing along the riverbanks, children come upon a message in a bottle cast off decades before.
No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.
Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.
The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education has offered its superintendent position to Travis Anderson, a longtime staff member in the school district.
To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.