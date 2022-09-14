Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

August 25th, 2022
by County Line
Though the summer beauty at Ontario’s Palen Park reached its peak a few weeks ago, visitors can still take in summer flora.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
August 25th, 2022
by County Line
Gundersen St. Joseph’s expects to break ground on its new Elroy clinic this October.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
August 18th, 2022
by County Line
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
August 18th, 2022
by County Line
The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
August 18th, 2022
by County Line
The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
August 11th, 2022
by County Line
FEMA turned down the Royall School District for a $4 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the second year in the row on Aug. 1, leaving the board of education to modify aspects of its forthcoming building project.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register