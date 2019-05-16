Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.
Norwalk rejects a range of expenditures
At Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools’ Community Night on Friday, Betsy Aguilar and Eileen Bautista check out a balloon animal.
A brush fire between Town of Glendale patrolman Steve Murray and board chair Raye Walz erupted into a roaring blaze last month, when Murray resigned from his 13-year position with the township.
CBD plant a possibility for Kendall building
Kendall area residents are talking about a possible new use for the former Kendall Elementary School building, Town of Glendale members noted at their meeting Monday.
The Wilton Village Board denied the Town of Wellington’s request Monday that the former forgive or reduce two Wilton Ambulance Service chargebacks, a figure that reflects unpaid ambulance bills from town of Wellington patients.
Royall High School hosted its annual pops concert Friday night.
The Ontario Village Board adopted an ordinance Monday regarding food carts, which are expected to help assuage the losses of the Kickapoo Paddle Inn and the Milk Jug Café, both of which were severely damaged in the 2018 floods.
The Kendall American Legion marked the national organization’s 100th anniversary Friday, offering drinks and food for $1 (100 pennies) a piece.
It certainly is not every year that Brookwood’s FCCLA organization has a member who qualifies to attend the national convention.
Sustaining widespread road damages during the August 2018 floods, the Town of Glendale incurred $198,431.81 in repair costs, according to Town of Glendale Chair Raye Walz.
A summit on chronic-wasting disease in deer will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
There was an array of fresh faces at the Norwalk Village Board meeting on Tuesday evening, including new president Levi Helgren.