Norwalk Public Library addition nearing completion

To help offset operating costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant, the Kendall Village Board agreed Monday to raise sewer rates starting with the April billing.

March 15th, 2018

by Sarah Parker

Some utility customers in Wilton turn on the tap only to get water that smells like rotten eggs, and sulfide-reducing bacteria could be to blame, according to Jim Barker of Martelle Water Treatment, a Janesville-based company.