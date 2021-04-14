Norwalk proceeds with plans for new sewer plant

Royall is state-bound! April 14th, 2021

by County Line The Royall volleyball team is swarmed by its student section as it storms the court following Tuesday’s Division 2 alt-fall regional championship at La Crosse Central. The Panthers, No. 4 seed, will play at state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against Brodhead at Beaver Dam.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton Village Board, long-time clerk/treasurer part ways April 14th, 2021

by County Line Wilton deputy clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen, who has served the village for 25 years, will no longer be employed by the municipality, the board decided after a closed session Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Easter egg hunts return April 8th, 2021

by County Line Ontario and Norwalk revived their Easter egg hunts on Saturday; neither hunt was offered last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.