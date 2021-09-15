Norwalk may set day limits for campers

Ontario hasn’t made decision on FEMA funds September 15th, 2021

by County Line The Ontario Village Board remains undecided on how it will use FEMA funds it had received for the loss of the Ontario Community Hall in the August 2018 flood.

Vets ride through Monroe County September 2nd, 2021

by County Line Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday.

Norwalk man faces seven felonies September 1st, 2021

by County Line A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.

