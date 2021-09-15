Norwalk may set day limits for campers

By | Posted September 15th, 2021 |

Tenters may be overstaying their welcome in the Norwalk Village Park, according to clerk/treasurer Kerry Vian. 

  • Wilton considers selling community center, but board says it will respect residents’ wishes on matter

    September 15th, 2021
    Though the Wilton Village Board talked about the possibility of selling the Wilton Community Center and its adjoining complex at its meeting Monday, president Tim Welch emphasized that the board would take no immediate decision and that he intended only to gauge the community’s stance on putting the structure on the market. 

    Ontario hasn’t made decision on FEMA funds

    September 15th, 2021
    The Ontario Village Board remains undecided on how it will use FEMA funds it had received for the loss of the Ontario Community Hall in the August 2018 flood. 

    Vets ride through Monroe County

    September 2nd, 2021
    Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday. 

    Norwalk man faces seven felonies

    September 1st, 2021
    A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.

    Welch to reprise role as Wilton president

    September 1st, 2021
    Tim Welch will reassume the presidency of the Wilton Village Board, taking over for Becky Hahn, who resigned Aug. 18. 

  • N-O-W residents talk about CRT, masks

    August 25th, 2021
    About 30 people, some of whom expressed their opposition to critical race theory and mask requirements, attended the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education meeting Aug. 18. 

    At N-O-W, masks will not be required but are ‘highly recommended’

    August 25th, 2021
    Though masks will remain optional, they are “highly recommended” at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools, according to a reopening plan the board of education approved at its meeting Aug. 18.  

    Severe weather strikes again

    August 18th, 2021
    What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.

    Kendall ponders park projects

    August 18th, 2021
    Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.

    Executive director ends tenure at Scenic Bluffs

    August 18th, 2021
    After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.

    Mitigating e-waste

    August 11th, 2021
    Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.

