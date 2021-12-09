Norwalk man accused of sexually assaulting girls

Ontario leans toward prioritizing new pavilion December 9th, 2021

by County Line When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site.

Scenic Bluffs to renovate Norwalk health center in 2022 December 2nd, 2021

by County Line Through American Rescue Plan federal funding, Scenic Bluffs will upgrade the Norwalk health center and expand clinical services in the community starting in 2022.

Royall moving closer to approving referendum November 25th, 2021

by County Line After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

