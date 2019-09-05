The Village of Norwalk had two public hearings on Monday, the first of which asked for public input on the recently purchased building at 212 Main St.; and the second, on backyard chickens.
Norwalk has two public hearings in same night
These are trying times for America’s farmers. The daily news brings headlines on the exodus of dairy farmers from the business, corn and soybean farmers who depend on government bailouts as the trade war shrinks the Chinese market, and drastic weather events that drown crops and wash away hope of profits.
After a closed session Monday, the Wilton Village Board agreed to keep on Jeremy Likely as its police chief and ambulance, though his hours will be reduced to 25 per week.
Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting was a whirlwind of activity, with progress made on flood mitigation and the purchase of additional village property.
Tempers flared at Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting during an announcement for a public meeting next month on the mandated flood-ordinance update.
Francis Trepes of Kendall celebrated his 90th birthday with a party Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Yes, it was just a year ago that many residents in Monroe and Vernon counties were still dumbstruck by the damage caused by one of the worst flooding events in local history.
Darlene Martalock (left) and Carol Gammon chat during the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering. [...]
Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited.
The Town of Whitestown Board agreed unanimously Aug. 20 to deny Bug Tussel’s variance for a guy-wired, 5G tower at Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.
At a DNR hearing Tuesday, Hawk High Dairy’s plans to expand its milking operation met with nearly unanimous opposition from area residents and neighbors to the operation.
The Kendall Public Library will host an open house this weekend.