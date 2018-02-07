Despite arguments from Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Wilton Ambulance Service Co-director Jeremy Likely, it appears Norwalk will now acquire ambulance service from Sparta.
Norwalk drops Wilton Ambulance Service
After receiving a $20,000 federal Environmental Protection Agency grant, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will purchase a new, $89,128 school bus, the board of education decided at its Monday meeting.
The Village of Wilton recently received a $2,500 donation from the La Crosse Loggers Foundation for ball-diamond improvements.
Highway 71 in Kendall will open to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, as the village board agreed Monday to amend its ordinance on the matter.
The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.
Sometimes procrastination pays off, as the Ontario Village Board learned at its Monday evening meeting.
Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.
Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.
The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.
Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.
Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.