Norwalk drops Wilton Ambulance Service

Highway 71 in Kendall to open to ATVs, UTVs 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Highway 71 in Kendall will open to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, as the village board agreed Monday to amend its ordinance on the matter.

Wilton offers plan to provide police coverage in Kendall 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.

