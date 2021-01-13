It appeared the Norwalk Creamery was spared from extinction after its owners, Scott Rogers and Christina Dodge, mounted a spirit defense of the building at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.
Norwalk Creamery may escape demolition
Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.
An Ontario man who was screaming profanities while his pants were down around his ankles was arrested by Vernon County police Monday.
To mitigate Covid-19 risks, new ionization filtration systems have been installed in Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education Monday.
The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.
Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.
The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,
Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.
The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.
By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.
Brookwood students recorded their holiday concerts Dec. 15. The performers social distanced, and the events were not open to the public.
The Ontario Village Board heard some good news at its Monday meeting, when clerk Terri Taylor told the board that just prior to the meeting, she had received an email indicating that FEMA had approved buyouts for the nine properties damaged in the 2018 flood.