Norwalk Creamery may escape demolition

Brookwood cross country honored January 13th, 2021

by County Line The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,

Kendall may demolish Glendale Road house January 13th, 2021

by County Line Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.

WIN-WIN names Christmas giveaway winners January 6th, 2021

by County Line The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.

Longer days and other celestial truths December 30th, 2020

by County Line By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.

A reimagined Christmas concert December 30th, 2020

by County Line Brookwood students recorded their holiday concerts Dec. 15. The performers social distanced, and the events were not open to the public.

