Norwalk continues with garbage-collection quandary

Panthers fall by 2 points within seconds February 10th, 2022

by County Line Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Assembly bill geared toward helping flood-damaged communities February 10th, 2022

by County Line Kendall Village Board member Art Keenan recently helped initiate a state-level proposal to create a grant program for flood-damaged communities.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton proposes to raise pool fees February 10th, 2022

by County Line When it meets Monday, the Wilton Village Board will consider the finance committee’s proposal to raise fees at the village swimming pool and campground.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wyttenbach resigns from Kendall Village Board February 4th, 2022

by County Line Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.