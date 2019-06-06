Norwalk considers new method of sidewalk repair

Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance 19 hours ago

by Karen Parker Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton sewer rates on the upswing 19 hours ago

by County Line Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall School Marketplace continues to serve food 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Party for preschoolers 19 hours ago

by County Line The Wilton Public Library hosted Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School’s Preschool Party in the Park on Wednesday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.