Lucas Bender, owner of the Long Shot Saloon in Norwalk, is purchasing the former Kick Back Bar in Kendall.
Norwalk bar owner buys former Kick Back
Wilton Public Library Director Gina Rae’s last day will be Wednesday, June 19.
After a season of malfunctioning football-field lights, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed last week to purchase new lights from Kish and Sons Electric of La Crosse for $159,300.
Thirty-one seniors graduated from Royall High School on Saturday morning.
Forty students graduated from Brookwood High School on Friday.
Local branches of the American Legion hosted Memorial Day programs Monday. Above: Kendall native and retired Major General James Blaney and his wife, retired Col.
Bargello is not a musical instrument, nor is it a type of music such as baroque, nor is it the name of a new band.
“Say ‘bargello’ to a quilter,”
Local villages will offer the following Memorial Day programs Monday
Because food-service director Vicki Wathke had applied for a waiver, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would not have to raise its school lunch prices under the federal Healthy and Hunger-Free Child Act, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting May 13.
Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.
At Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools’ Community Night on Friday, Betsy Aguilar and Eileen Bautista check out a balloon animal.
A brush fire between Town of Glendale patrolman Steve Murray and board chair Raye Walz erupted into a roaring blaze last month, when Murray resigned from his 13-year position with the township.