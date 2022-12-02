The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.
Norwalk approves issue of bonds for wastewater treatment plant
A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
Local hunters took the woods Saturday for the opening day of gun-deer season.
Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.
Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.
The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.
Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.
The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document.
It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its Kendall Holiday Fair last Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) recognized Couleecap Board Director Nidia Alcantar with the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award at the annual Poverty Matters Conference in Madison on Oct. 19.