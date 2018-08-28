Norwalk 71 Express manager, husband arrested

By KAREN PARKER

County Line Publisher Emeritus

For more than a decade, patrons of the 71 Express convenience store in Norwalk have been served by store manager Amy Headrick. Invariably polite, Headrick was an agreeable hostess to a number of local coffee-klatchers over the years.

Known as a devout Christian whose father served as a deacon at the Viroqua Church of Christ, Headrick habitually ended the most casual conversation with “God bless you and your family.”

But on Friday, area residents learned that Headrick had a much darker side that most generally agreed was so appalling and unexpected that many were left stunned.

That was when Monroe County officers entered Amy Headrick’s Melvina home, which she shared with her husband Travis and five children, one of them biological and four of them foster children.

According to the police report, the foster children spent a large amount of their day in cages. Officers discovered a horse trough used as a cage, along with two other home-constructed cages about the size of a dog cage. Children were kept in bedrooms, which were locked from the outside and fitted with alarms. Officers found the children were limited to three bologna or peanut butter sandwiches a day, along with saltine crackers and a piece of fruit.

Headrick told officers that locking up the children was necessary in to prevent them from hurting themselves or each other and to prevent them from smearing the walls with excrement.

The Headricks biological child attended Cashton High School, while she claimed the others were home-schooled.

TheHeadricks were arraigned in Monroe County Court on Monday and released on $20,000 bond each and ordered to have no contact with thechildren.

Monroe County authorities filed nine felony counts a piece against 46-year-old Travis Lanier Headrick and 39-year-old Amy Michelle Headrick.

They are due back in court on Sept. 6.

 

 

  • Archives