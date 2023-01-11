Newcomers to join Norwalk Village Board

Canadian firm GLF purchases Southwest Sanitation January 5th, 2023

by County Line We have grown accustomed to larger companies buying up smaller ones, but the recent acquisition of Southwest Sanitation by GLF may result in some consequences for the residents of Ontario and, in fact, all of Vernon County.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

An Ontario man, a repeat offender, charged with misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia December 29th, 2022

by County Line For possessing paraphernalia as a repeat offender, Jesse J. Jensen of Ontario may face up to two years in prison and the loss of his license for up to five years.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.