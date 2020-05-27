New sign at Wilton cemetery

In time for Memorial Day services, a new monument was installed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton.

  • Marking Memorial Day

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    Local American Legion posts conducted brief services on Memorial Day, forgoing the usual public programs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Brookwood salutes its seniors

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    Brookwood hosted a parade in Wilton, Norwalk and Ontario for its graduating seniors Friday.

    Scenic Bluffs gets funding for COVID-19 testing﻿

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    With the help of a recent $212,359 grant, Scenic Bluffs Health Center of Cashton plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

    Legion posts modify their Memorial Day services

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Local American Legion posts will offer Memorial Day services this year while maintaining social distancing.

    Bear spotted on Highway 131

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    A black bear was spotted last weekend along Highway 131, south of Tomah, near the Wilton side of the Tomah hill.

  • Covid-19 causes changes at N-O-W

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education altogether changed many aspects of school’s spring and summer offerings at its meeting Monday.

    Wilton facilities to remain closed for now

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wilton’s public facilities, including the swimming pool and the community center, will remain closed, probably until at least the June village board meeting, the board decided at its meeting Monday.

    Norwalk Tractor Pull still on tap

    May 7th, 2020
    by

    Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.

    Crafting masks

    May 7th, 2020
    by

    Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.

    Events dry up, and so do treasuries

    May 7th, 2020
    by

    The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.

    Royall School Board mulls referendum, but postpones making firm plans

    May 7th, 2020
    by

    At its meeting last week, the Royall School Board continued to consider a referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps, but in the end decided to put off forming a referendum consultant team for the time being.

