New rules for mobile homes in Ontario: Board to require photos, approval

Reaching great heights March 17th, 2023

by County Line Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Frustration grows over Norwalk Fire Department’s billing system March 17th, 2023

by County Line The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton awards bid for softball field March 17th, 2023

by County Line Wilton accepted a bid for its new softball field Monday, with the board voting unanimously to award the contract to Dirt Monkey Excavating of Cashton for $74,510.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W hires engineer to create track design March 17th, 2023

by County Line After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to hire TSP Engineers of Rochester, Minn., to create schematic design for a new track and field.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.